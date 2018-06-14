Global Business Leaders to Address 2018 Africa Trade and Investment Global Summit in Washington, D.C

GAA Exhibitions & Conferences (www.GAAexhibitions.com) and ATIGS Group (www.ATIGSgroup.com) today announced the lineup of global executives and business leaders that will address participants at the Africa Trade and Investment Global Summit 2018, June 24-26, at the World Trade Center – Ronald Reagan Building. Speakers include executives from U.S., UAE, Africa, Asia, Caribbean, and Europe. Global participating investment and development companies includes Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), Loukil Group, KUWAIT FUND, Devex, OPEC Fund for International Development, Qatar Mining, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Centum Investment, AEPA International Inc, IFC, and Bosch.

The event will welcome the participation of prominent officials and distinguished personalities, accredited investment firms, high-level speakers, quality exhibitors, and delegation groups from over 70 countries.

Highlight Confirmed Speakers Include:

Advertisement

H.E Atiku Abubakar, Former Vice President of Nigeria

H.E. Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, African Union Ambassador to the United States

H.E Ambassador Dr. Neil Parsan, former Ambassador of Trinidad and Tobago to the US, Mexico and the Organization of American States

Hon Senator Ike Ekwerenmadu, Deputy Senate President of Nigeria

Hon Ambassador John Campbell, former US ambassador to Nigeria – United States

Hon Dr Okechukwu Enelamah, Nigeria's Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment – Nigeria

Ms Lerato Mataboge, Deputy Director General, Trade and Investment South Africa (TISA) at the Department of Trade and Industry – South Africa

Ms. Maria Goravanchi, Director, Overseas Private Investment Corporation – United States

Dr. Ricardo Daniel Veigas de Abreu, Secretary of Economic Affairs of the President of Republic of Angola

Dr. Tariq A. Nizami, Founder & CEO of CEO Clubs Network Worldwide – United Arab Emirates

Dr. Munir Ahmad Ch, President, Aspire World Investments LLC – United Arab Emirates

Mr. Coutinho Nobre Miguel, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Banco Sol – Angola

Mr. Alexander Gazis, Acting Deputy Director for Economic Affairs and Sr. Trade and Investment Officer, Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State

Mr. Kevin Cassidy, Director and Representative to the Bretton Woods and Multilateral Organizations, ILO Office for the United States

Mr. Robert Skinner, Director, United Nations Information Center (UNIC), Washington D.C, USA.

Mr. Andrew Herscowit, Coordinator, Power Africa – U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) – USA

Mr. Chris Knight, Global Commercial Director for fDi Intelligence, Financial Times Group – London, UK

Mr. Kofi Adomakoh, Director Project Finance, African Export-Import Bank – Egypt

Mr. Siyabulela Mandela, grandson of the iconic South African leader Nelson Mandela – South Africa

Mr. Alfred Liu, President, AEPA International Inc.-China/USA

A full list of speakers and the current agenda for the 2018 Africa Trade and Investment Global Summit is available online at www.atigs2018.com

“The message is clear – it’s time to invest in Africa, trade with Africa, and partner with Africa.” said Bako Ambianda, Senior Member, ATIGS 2018 Organizing Committee

The Africa Trade and Investment Global Summit is a prestigious biennial business conference and exhibition designed specifically to promote international trade in Africa; to facilitate foreign direct investment in Africa, and to provide a platform for businesses to expand into new markets. The event has a well-structured format for facilitating direct peer engagement, for more advanced deal-making, showcasing fundable companies, co-investments and financing engagements, strategic partnerships, and business networking.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Trade & Investment Global Summit (ATIGS).

Media Contact

Sarah Zineb BOUMOUJA, Coordinator, ATIGS Organizing Committee | [email protected]

Jean-Luc Van Mierlo, Partner, Global Business Development & Event Director, ATIGS | [email protected]

About Global Attain Advancement

Global Attain Advancement (GAA) (www.GAAexhibitions.com) also known as GAA Exhibitions & Conferences focuses on high quality events and exhibitions for global business, trade and investment facilitation + G2G capacity building, with five flagship brands; Solar Business Festival (SBF), Dubai Business Engagement Forum (DBEF), Investment Strategic Forum (ISF), Africa Trade & Investment Global Summit (ATIGS) and World Industrial Conference (WIC). GAA develop and own trade programs, workshops, exhibitions, and networking specific to help companies develop new business, meet customers, launch new products, promote brands, and expand markets. www.GAAexhibitions.com

About ATIGS Group

ATIGS Group, Inc (Africa Trade & Investment Global Services) (www.ATIGSgroup.com), is a trade promotion, project facilitation and development company that connects African businesses to world-class investors, buyers, and strategic partners. ATIGS Group also facilitates the pipeline between investors and top scalable, profitable opportunities across Africa. ATIGS Group also markets new development solutions, and organize a wide spectrum of global, regional and national activities pertaining to trade and investment. The Group also collaborates with UN system agencies, trade promotional organizations, investment promotional agencies, and multilateral organizations who have needs for developing solutions that would impact and support their programmatic activities in various areas of sustainable and economic development. For more information, visit www.ATIGSgroup.com