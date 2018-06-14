Kwesé TV to bring the Rugby Africa Gold Cup 2018 live

Pan-African broadcast network Kwese TV (http://Kwese.ESPN.com) is bringing the Rugby Africa Gold Cup 2018 live and exclusive on Kwesé Free Sports, Kwesé Sports 1, the newly launched Kwesé Iflix and Facebook Live from 16 June to 18 August. As the exclusive rights-holder for both TV and all digital platforms, Kwesé TV will be using local facility houses to deliver excellent and seamless coverage of the tournament.

2017 Gold Cup teams Uganda, Namibia, Tunisia, Kenya and Zimbabwe will be joined by Silver Cup winner Morocco to fight for their chance at lifting the 2018 title trophy and an opportunity to accompany South Africa to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

“We are using local facilities to bring African Rugby fans the best broadcast of their favourite game. This is one of many ways Kwesé TV is showcasing its commitment to investing in and empowering local talent”, said Jeroen Oerlemans CEO Kwesé Sports.

“The excitement, support and suspence that surrounds the Rugby Africa Gold Cup keeps growing every year and we plan to ensure fans do not miss a second of the action throughout all 15 matches”, he added.

The first game of the tournament on Saturday June 16 will kick off at 13:30 CAT between host country Zimbabwe and visitor Morocco. Followed by defending champions Namibia hosting Uganda at 15:30 CAT. Fans can catch both games LIVE on Kwesé Sports 1.

Rugby Africa Gold Cup Promo Video: https://www.facebook.com/kwesesports/videos/1092673634229795/

About Kwesé Sports

Kwesé Sports (http://Kwese.ESPN.com) is Econet Media’s exclusive sports content platform available on the Kwesé TV network. Through Econet Media’s pan-African presence, Kwesé Sports is accessible in a growing number of countries across Sub-Saharan Africa offering the very best in international and African sports. Kwesé Sports is the home of premium sports programming bringing the world’s leading sporting formats and leagues to the continent. Kwesé Sports holds rights to some of the most popular sporting leagues such as the NBA, various FIFA tournaments and leagues, NFL, Copa del Rey and so much more. Kwesé is also the exclusive home of ESPN offering a 24 hours of comprehensive sports coverage.

Through Kwesé TV’s multiplatform offering Kwesé Sports fans can access up to the minute sports news, updates and analysis on the go on Kwesé and ESPN’s collaborative digital and mobile platforms KweseESPN.com and the KweseESPN app

For more information on Kwesé Sports Visit http://Kwese.ESPN.com.