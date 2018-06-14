Uganda Rugby: The Road to Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup starts this weekend for Uganda

The Road to Japan 2019 starts this weekend for Uganda as they visit reigning and defending Gold Cup champions, Namibia in Windhoek. The overall winner of the Gold Cup this year will automatically qualify for Rugby World Cup in Japan next year.

The Rugby Cranes head John Coach Duncan, has named one fresh face in black Pirate’s Conrad Wanyama who will be walking out for his debut, while dropping six from the Elgon Cup loss against Kenya in Kampala last Month.

Pajob Edgar, Bwambale Nathan, Ivan Kirabo, Phillip Wokorach, Marvin Odong, Simon Olet and Ivan Magomu have had to make way for Charles Uhuru, Collins Kimbowa, Lawrence Ssebuliba, James Ijongat, Conrad Wanyama, Arthur Mukama and Joseph Tamale in the team to play Namibia.

Uganda have met with Namibia four times, losing three and winning just once. The win against Namibia is still famous amongst Rugby faithful in Kampala as Uganda mounted a comeback in 2007 to beat Namibia 20-19 thanks to tries from Allan Musoke, Simon Wakabi and Adrian Bukenya on the road to winning the CAR Championship. The Cranes lost to Namibia 48-27 last year in Kampala leaking in 7 tries, 5 conversions and a penalty.

Saturday, 16th June, 2018

Venue – Hage Geingob Stadium

Namibia – Uganda (1630 HRS EAT)

Rugby Cranes team to play Namibia:

1. Asuman Mugerwa(C) 2. Paul Ssekatte 3. Saul Kivumbi 4. Charles Uhuru 5. Eliphaz Emong 6. Oketayot Byron 7. Brian Asaba 8. Arthur Mukama 9. Aaron ofoiwroth 10. James Ijongat 11. James Odong 12. Pius Ogena 13. Ian Munyani 14. Justin Kimono(VC) 15. Adrian Kasiito

Reserves

16. Joseph Tamale 17. Collins Kimbowa 18. Adnan Mutebi 19. Robert Aziku 20. Musa Muwonge 21. Conrad Wanyama 22. Eric Mula 23. Lawrence Ssebuliba

