Radio sound bites – Rugby World Cup’ African qualifications: Radio sound bites of Namibia new captain Johan Deysel and Namibia Coach Phil Davies commenting on what to expect from Uganda

The Windhoek Draught Namibia rugby coach, Phil Davies announced that centre Johan Deysel will be team captain for Saturday’s first Rugby Africa Gold Cup game in Windhoek against Uganda.

The 26 year old Deysel will captain the Namibia test team for the first time on Saturday. Deysel made his test debut on 16 November 2013 against Kenya in Windhoek and has 17 test caps to his credit.

Deysel scored 6 test tries for Namibia in his 17 games and the most memorable try he scored was against the New Zealand All Blacks, during the 2015 World Cup in London.

Advertisement

Radio sound bite of Namibia new captain Johan Deysel (in English) Johan Deysel commenting on being selected as captain: http://www.apo-mail.org/Deysel_02.mp3

Radio sound bite of Namibia Coach Phil Davies commenting on what to expect from Uganda: http://www.apo-mail.org/Davies_01.mp3

Radiosound bite of Namibia new captain Johan Deysel (in Afrikaans) commenting on being selected as captain: http://www.apo-mail.org/Deysel_01.mp3

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Namibia Rugby Union.

Media contact: [email protected]

Media files Download logo

Multimedia content

Image: Johan Deysel will be team captain for Saturday’s first Rugby Africa Gold Cup game in Windhoek against Uganda.Image: Rugby Africa Gold Cup