Rugby World Cup’ African qualifications: Namibia announce team to play against Uganda in the first match of the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup on Saturday at 15:30

The Namibia Rugby Union (https://www.facebook.com/NamibiaRugbyUnion) is proud to announce the Namibian team to play against Uganda in the first match of the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup on Saturday at 15:30:

1. Casper Viviers 2. Obert Nortje 3. Johannes (Aranos) Coetzee 4. Ruan Ludick 5. Tjiuee Uanivi 6. Wian Conradie 7. Janco Venter 8. Pieter-Jan van Lill 9. Eugene Jantjies 10. Cliven Loubser 11. JC Greyling 12. Darryl de la Harpe 13. Johan Deysel (captain) 14. Leslie Klim 15. Chrysander Botha

16. Louis van der Westhuizen 17. André Rademeyer 18. Desiderius Sethie 19. Johan Retief 20. Rohan Kitshoff 21. Damian Stevens 22. PW Steenkamp 23. Justin Newman

Congratulations to all and in particular to Johan Deysel on captaining the team for the first time, Chrysander Botha with his 50th cap, and André & PW on their first test call-up!

Wishing coach Phil Davies and the boys the best of luck with this first RWC2019 qualifier!

We call on all Namibians to support our team!

A qualifier for the Rugby World Cup, the Rugby Africa Gold Cup will be played from 16 June to 18 August by the national teams of Namibia, Kenya, Uganda, Morocco, Zimbabwe and Tunisia.

