Rugby World Cup’ African qualifications: Rugby Africa Gold Cup Official Podcast Launched

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading media relations consultancy in Africa and the Middle East, and World Rugby' African association, Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) today announce that they have partnered with The Three Quarters Podcast (http://www.apo.af/RUGBYpodcast), a sports banter/analysis show focused on the game of Rugby 15s in Africa, to launch The Rugby Africa Gold Cup Official Podcast, a series of review and preview shows focusing on the Rugby World Cup' African qualifications and offering listeners a mix of news, interviews and insights.

Watch the first podcast on YouTube: https://goo.gl/yMLZcr

The preview shows will air on Fridays and the review show will air on Mondays, from June 15th 2018 until August 20th 2018 and will be available on the Podcast’s YouTube channel (Three Quarters Podcast: http://www.apo.af/RUGBYpodcast) and Facebook page (The Three Quarters Podcast: https://www.Facebook.com/The3Quarters).

The Three Quarters Podcast, a first of its kind on the African continent, is a sports banter/analysis show focused on the game of Rugby 15s.

The show will be hosted by former rugby reporter Damima Duffield and analyst Ng’arua Kamuya.

Damima Duffield is a rugby player having featured occasionally for the Kenya Ladies’ National Team and is known for her pace. She has also been a part of the Local Organizing Committee for Africa’s premier 7s tournament, The Safari Sevens. Passionate about sports, she brings a unique angle to the podcast with the inside scoop on playing rugby on the African continent among many other aspects on the game.

Ng’arua Kamuya previously worked as the lead radio host on Sports Bar, a radio show focused on promoting the game of Rugby 15s in Kenya that aired on Unverified Radio (now Radio Asylum) in Kenya. In his words, Ng’arua has been a rugby fan for as long as he can remember. His love for the game of Rugby XVs has taken him to several Africa countries as well as the Rugby World Cup in England in 2015.

The 2018 edition of the Rugby Africa Gold Cup, a qualifier for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, will be played from 16 June to 18 August by the national teams of Namibia, Kenya, Uganda, Morocco, Zimbabwe and Tunisia.

Results, free Broadcast quality B-Roll footage, pre-recorded interviews, photos and sound bites will be available for media to download after each of the 15 games.

REGISTER to receive the results, B-Roll, photos and sound bites or to request an interview: https://goo.gl/SFGJfA

Read World Rugby Press Release: Rugby Africa Gold Cup kicks off African Rugby World Cup qualification: https://goo.gl/g7kHTT

