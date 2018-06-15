South Africa: Media Accreditation for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Sectoral Meetings

Members of the media are invited to apply for accreditation for the upcoming sectoral meetings to be convened by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Dr Zwelini Mkhize.

South Africa formally assumed the rotational Chairship of the BRICS Forum on 01 January 2018, and will, as such, host the 10th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg in July 2018, as well as an extensive calendar of sectoral events throughout the year.

As part of the numerous BRICS sectoral meetings to be hosted by South Africa during 2018, CoGTA will host the following two meetings:

The BRICS Friendship Cities and Local Government Cooperation Urbanisation Forum: 28 – 29 June 2018

The meeting of the BRICS Heads of National Agencies responsible for Disaster Management: 01 July 2018.

Dates: 28 June – 01 July 2018

Venue: East London Convention Centre

Time: 08h00

