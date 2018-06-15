South Africa: President Ramaphosa declares a Special Provincial Official Funeral for Queen Mother of Amampondo

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Provincial Official Funeral for Queen Mother of Amampondo aseNyandeni, Queen Fikelephi ‘Bongolethu’ Ndamase, who passed away on Thursday, 07 June 2018.

The Special Provincial Official Funeral is reserved for distinguished persons as decided by the President of the Republic, after considering a request from the province of origin.

The President has ordered that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the Eastern Cape Province on Saturday, 16 June 2018, the day of the funeral.

Further details of the funeral arrangements will be communicated by the Eastern Cape Provincial Government.

The President has once again expressed his deepest condolences to the Royal family.

