South Africa: Rural development and land reform Committee holds public hearings on restitution of Land Rights Amendment Bill in all Provinces

The Portfolio Committee on Rural Development and Land Reform will be embarking on public hearings across the country from Monday, 18 June 2018.

The Restitution of Land Rights Amendment Bill is a private member’s bill introduced by an African National Congress Member of Parliament Mr Pumzile Justice Mnguni. It was referred to the Portfolio Committee on Rural Development and Land Reform for consideration.

The Bill seeks to amend the Restitution Act of 1994, which gives effect to section 25(7) of the Constitution in terms of providing equitable redress to those who were dispossessed of their land rights under the colonial and apartheid governments. This Bill, therefore, amends certain definitions; amends the cut-off date for lodgement of land claims; regulates matters related to judges of the Land Claims Court; and creates certain offences.

The portfolio committee will conduct public hearings in various parts of South Africa between 18 June and 3 July 2018.

