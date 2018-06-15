World Rugby rankings permutations

With international fixtures taking place across all continents this weekend, including Rugby World Cup 2019 qualifiers in Africa and Europe, there is potential for significant change in the men's World Rugby rankings.

Click here for all the fixtures and permutations: https://goo.gl/Z4ZyUS Click here to view the current rankings: https://goo.gl/FGKCo6 World Rugby is providing live coverage from the Rugby World Cup 2019 qualifiers, the World Rugby Pacific Nations Cup and the World Rugby U20 Championship this weekend. Find out more about where to watch here: https://goo.gl/Mb5r99.

