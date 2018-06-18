South Africa: Restitution of Land Rights Amendment Bill public hearings to get underway in Limpopo

The Portfolio Committee on Rural Development and Land Reform will from Monday undertake extensive public hearings across the country on the Restitution of Land Rights Amendment Bill.

The decision to hold extensive public hearings follows a Constitutional Court ruling which instructed Parliament to strengthen public participation on the bill. The Committee will thus hold nationwide hearings to supplement those held in the initial phase.

The aim of the Bill is to amongst others, to develop and keep a National Land Restitution Register as well as to amend the cut-off date for lodging a claim for restitution as well as to regulate the prioritisation of claims.

Details of the Public hearings

Date: Monday 18 June 2018

Venue: Thulamela Indoors centre (Indoor Small Hall)

Time: 09:30am

