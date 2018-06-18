Swiss Prevention Clinic and Park Hyatt Zurich Collaborate to Promote Luxury Medical Tourism in Zurich and Switzerland

Swiss Prevention Clinic (www.SwissPreventionClinic.ch) and Park Hyatt Zurich (www.Hyatt.com) Collaborate to Promote Luxury Medical Tourism in Zurich and Switzerland.

Recently, the Swiss Prevention Clinic and Park Hyatt Zurich have begun collaborating to promote luxury medical tourism in Zurich, Switzerland, and surrounding areas. These efforts will provide a seamless process for international clients coming to the area primarily for medical reasons.

In the last few years, medical tourism has been on the rise as innovative medical treatments become available in different parts of the world. Potential patients are also becoming more aware of mental and physical health, and ways to be proactive about living a healthy life.

The Park Hyatt Zurich is located in the heart of the city and serves as a sleek and sophisticated boutique hotel. With large-scale guestrooms and upscale comfort, patients of the Swiss Prevention Clinic can stay at the Park Hyatt Zurich in complete relaxation. The Park Hyatt Zurich accommodation includes:

Spacious, contemporary designed rooms and suites 160 sqm two-bedroom presidential suite offering a home away from home atmosphere Floor-to-ceiling windows Large bathrooms with separate tub and rain shower Private concierge services and VIP transfers Complimentary Wi-Fi

The Swiss Prevention Clinic uses an integrated approach to medicine, always considering the complete person, physically, psychologically, socially, in the prevention and management of disease. Patients may be coming to the clinic for a specialized checkup, DNA testing, regenerative medicine, or a preventative plan, among other options.

Together, Park Hyatt Zurich and The Swiss Prevention Clinic look forward to welcoming patients from around the world, and creating a meaningful, relaxing stay for them.

