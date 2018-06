The United States strongly condemns the recent attacks on the Libyan oil ports of Ras Lanuf and Al Sidra, and calls for an immediate end to the violence that is damaging Libya’s vital national infrastructure.

Oil facilities, production, and revenues belong to the Libyan people and must remain under the sole oversight of the Government of National Accord as emphasized by UNSCRs 2259, 2278, and 2362.

