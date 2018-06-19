Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor: Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom to Travel to Nigeria

Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback will travel to Abuja, Kaduna, and Lagos, Nigeria from June 18-22.

Alongside Ambassador W. Stuart Symington, Ambassador Brownback will meet with government officials, religious leaders, and civil society groups. The Ambassadors will also tour the National Mosque and visit a refugee camp.

