IRU Media Award on the Future of Transport and Trade now open for entries

IRU (www.IRU.org) is launching its media award, recognising significant contributions from the media to the transport sector debate, to coincide with its World Congress in Oman, 6-8 November 2018.

This year’s honour is around the theme of “the future of transport and trade”. Tying in with the World Congress focus on “innovation on the move”, the piece must offer valuable insights into the road transport industry’s future and ideally link this to the wider context of geopolitical developments, trade and technological innovation. It should appeal to a global audience.

The competition is open to all journalists across the globe from the international and regional media, who publish or broadcast original reports.

Articles or broadcasts are to be submitted in English or Arabic, with eligible works published between 19 June and 10 September 2018.

Stories are judged on content, writing, analysis, creativity, human interest and clear reporting. Written articles should be up to 1000 words and broadcasts between 1-7 minutes.

The winner will be offered free registration to the IRU World Congress (www.IRUworldCongress.com) in Muscat, Oman, with hotel and flights included.

The piece or broadcast will be promoted on the IRU website and dedicated World Congress website and the journalist will be invited to give a short presentation on reception of the award at the event.

The winner will also have access to significant global networking opportunities during the Congress.

Submissions

All entries must be received by no later than 10 September 2018.

All stories must be submitted in electronic format:

Print: upload the scan(s) of the published article. Radio: upload the SoundCloud link (SoundCloud is an online audio distribution platform that enables its users to upload and share sounds they have created themselves – https://soundcloud.com). Website: upload the URL. TV: upload the YouTube link. TV material must first be uploaded to YouTube (www.youtube.com) and radio material to SoundCloud (www.soundcloud.com). If you are not a member of these sites, you will need to sign up in order to upload the video or radio material. Once you have obtained the link, you must enter it in this online entry form when inputting your story details.

To submit your story, please click here: https://goo.gl/ZLHGSW

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Road Transport Organisation (IRU).

Media contact: [email protected]

Notes

About IRU IRU (www.IRU.org) is the world road transport organisation, promoting economic growth, prosperity and safety through the sustainable mobility of people and goods. Founded in 1948, IRU has members and activities in more than 100 countries. www.IRU.org

About the IRU World Congress 2018 Road transport is becoming increasingly connected, digital and automated. Road transport operators are facing many challenges, along with regulators, suppliers and users. New technology, business models, laws and investment strategies, combined with changing trade patterns, market needs and expectations on emissions, decarbonisation and social issues puts the industry at a crossroads. The industry will come together in Oman – a new transport, and logistics hub between Asia, Africa and Europe – on 6-8 November 2018, to explore regional and global solutions. www.IRUworldCongress.com/about-iru-world-congress

