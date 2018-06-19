Nigeria: Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project (GGP)

The Embassy of Japan announces that “The Project for Construction of Saburi Primary Health Care Clinic in Abuja Municipal Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory” has been completed and the new constructed healthcare facility was handed over to the Federal Capital Territory Administration at the handover ceremony. The Ambassador of Switzerland was present at the ceremony to hand over a solar-powered borehole which they installed on the premises of the clinic. The Japanese Ambassador Kikuta was interviewed by NTA, AIT and Daily Trust correspondents at the end of the ceremony.

Project Title

The Project for Construction of Saburi Primary Health Care Clinic in Abuja Municipal Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory

Advertisement

Amount to Be Granted

US$82,096

Implementing Partner

Mankind Development & Rehabilitation Organization

Summary of the Project

Construction of Saburi Primary Health Care Clinic including two consulting rooms, a labour room, a delivery room, a pharmacy, female and male wards, a record room, a nurse station, toilets and the provision of medical equipment and furniture.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of Japan in Nigeria.Media files Download logo