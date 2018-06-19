South Africa: Deputy Minister Makwetla to Host Youth Imbizo in Doornkop-Middleburg

The Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Thabang Makwetla, will on Wednesday, 20 June 2018, host a youth imbizo at Doornkop Community Hall in Middelburg, Mpumalanga.

A number of disabled youth and child-headed households will receive wheelchairs assembled by offenders as well as blankets. The programme includes a motivational talk from a young sentenced inmate, cultural performance by youth offender groups and an exhibition of artefacts produced by inmates.

This year’s Youth Month, under the theme Live the legacy: Towards a socio-economically empowered youth, takes place within the same year that South Africa marks the 100 years (Centenary) for both Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu. Youth Month also comes less than three months since President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the Youth Employment Service initiative, that aims to prepare young people for work through training and matching programmes. It is a business-led initiative in partnership with government, labour and civil society and will offer one million young South Africans paid work experience over the next three years.

The imbizo is being held in partnership with the Steve Tshwete Municipality, and various other stakeholders are also expected to attend. Media is invited to join the Deputy Minister as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 20 June 2018

Venue: Doornkop Community Hall, Middelburg

Time: 10h00

