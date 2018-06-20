20 Reasons to Travel to Egypt this Summer

Following the launch of Marriott International’s (www.Marriott.com) latest seasonal experiences campaign last month, Egypt presents yet again many reasons to travel as an incredible holiday destination that continues to maintain its position on the bucket list of every global traveler. Guests booking a hotel within the Marriott International portfolio in Egypt from now until September 30, 2018 will enjoy a mega 20% off, while Marriott International loyalty program members enjoy 30% off … one of the many reasons to “Wander More” and explore the magic and the mystery of this incredible land.

Egypt offers many incredible experiences that go beyond the Pyramids. From breathtaking sights of the river Nile to the magnificent and awe-inspiring monuments, from the beguiling desert to a lush delta, from beaches to a vibrant culture to a rich culinary heritage. Egypt is a country with a great wealth of history that has long been eulogized, fantasized and romanticized.

This summer, travelers will have many reasons to visit Egypt and benefit from Marriott International’s enticing offers to explore the land of hidden gems and make their stay truly special. We pick the 20 activities to look forward to while in Cairo this summer:

Catch the excitement and soak in the vibe as the country comes together to cheer their national team at the world cup. An experience that a whole generation has been waiting for… and an experience that will enliven every street in the country.

After a day of sightseeing, sit back and enjoy the wonderful summer breeze at Cairo Marriott’s Garden Promenade Café set amidst palatial gardens…a magical blend of history, nature and authenticity.

Take a tour of the Al Gezira Palace and relive the magic and mystery of a royal legacy as you explore the masterpieces carefully preserved at the Cairo Marriott Hotel.

Against the majestic backdrop of the Great Pyramids of Giza, the only remaining Wonder of the Ancient World, have a meal or smoke a flavored Shisha at Marriott Mena House, Cairo.

Breathe freshness, meditate and start your morning with a Yoga session with a breathtaking view of the mighty Pyramids at the Marriott Mena House Gardens.

Spa like a Pharoah: Pamper yourself with an indulgent signature spa treatment – The Peloid Treatment at The Nile Ritz- Carlton. The treatment offers an ultimate full body exfoliation after which different types of mineral mud are applied. Relax in the steam room as your body soaks in the benefits of the mud before it is rinsed off.

Rest your head next to King Tut: With a choice of rooms that overlook the Nile and those that offer a marvelous view of the Egyptian museum and the historical downtown and Tahrir Square, The Nile Ritz-Carlton is surrounded with history.

Sugar Cane Juice: Try a taste of sugar cane juice at The Nile Ritz-Carlton for an authentic and refreshing Egyptian experience and stay “cool”.

Fun-Filled Vacation: The Olympic-sized swimming pool at The Nile Ritz – Carlton is surrounded by seventeen luxurious cabanas where guests can relax and indulge in complimentary treats all while enjoying the pleasant Nile breeze amidst lush greenery beneath the shades of the swaying palm trees. The pool is completely family friendly allowing parents the opportunity to truly relax in a tranquil atmosphere.

Friday Brunch: Friday brunch at Culina at The Nile Ritz – Carlton Cairo is a must try. A signature brunch in the city, signature dishes are created by the talented chef Carmine who cooked for Pope Francis during his visit to Cairo. Guests can enjoy views of the lush greens of the Egyptian Museum whilst feasting on fare guaranteed to tantalize the taste-buds. Farm to table items are freshly prepared, martini drinks are endless and mouthwatering line-up features a number of cooking stations including sushi, Asian, Oriental, pasta, grills as well as hot and cold mezzes and an array of desserts. For seafood lovers, Culina restaurant also offers sea bass, prawns, crabs, calamari and fish selected from a fresh seafood counter and cooked to order.

Drop by at the newly reopened Sheraton Cairo and try the signature cocktail “Khan el khalili” which is a mixture of the renowned Egyptian “Doum” juice, milk, cinnamon syrup and cloves is inspired from the historical Bazar street “Khan el Khalili” were you will find a great mix of cultural and historic structures.

Explore an exotic world by exploring the winding lanes of an Arabian Bazaar – Khan El Khalili. The market is filled with wonderful items to buy. Within the souk you will find the Naguib Mahfouz restaurant, which is ideal for lunch, to refresh and gather your thoughts.

Visit Al Moez Street and Fishawy Café as they should not be missed and for an ultimate one of a kind dining experience guests can choose to dine in the Cairo Tower overlooking the beautiful scenic views of Cairo by night.

For an authentic Cairo experience, Egypt’s most favorite oriental meal “koushary”, is a must try. Specially made in a unique way by the head Chef at El Mawardya Restaurant at Sheraton Cairo, you can have your koushary experience overlooking the amazing Nile.

JW Marriott Cairo offers a superb family experience; kick off your day with sweeping views of golf course and lakes at Mirage Café offering a range of fresh and delicious international cuisines in a sophisticated yet welcoming environment. Head over to the Beach – Cairo’s only man-made beach and Water Park, or cool off in the famous Cleopatra bay wave pool.

To experience Cairo city by night, opt for a horse carriage ride by the Nile River, and enjoy the famous felucca ride playing a wide range of Arabic music that warms the heart.

Book your favorite massage at the JW Marriott Cairo treatment at the Mandara Spa and enjoy the indoor pool, Sauna, Steam and Jacuzzi, while your kids are entertained at the arcades area.

If you are looking for hidden gems in the city of a 1000 minarets, you can visit Zeinab Khatoun house which is located in the Azhar area showcasing Islamic architecture and offering authentic Arabic shows. Moreover, the museum of Gayer Anderson, is an art museum situated adjacent to the Mosque of Ahmad ibn Tulun in the Sayyida Zeinab neighborhood. The building takes its name from Major R.G. Gayer-Anderson Pasha, who resided in the house between 1935 and 1942. The museum is noted for being one of the best-preserved examples of 17th-century domestic architecture left in Cairo, and also for its vast collection of furniture, carpets, curio, and other objects.

During sunset, if you choose to stay at the JW Marriott Cairo, you can enjoy the beautiful golf course views and lakes by sitting at Plateau sipping on your favorite cocktail and having a bite to eat. If you’re looking for a more Cairene experience, you can enjoy dinner on the Nile cruise overlooking the beautiful night views of Cairo.

Mawlawiyah Sufi dance is one of the most exquisite experiences in Old Cairo. Book a private Mawlawiyah performance at Al Ghori Mosque and be mesmerized and end with an oriental dinner. Or catch the latest performance at The Cairo Opera House which offers a packed calendar of shows.

