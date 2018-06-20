Marriott International Hotels Gear up as Water Savvy Cape Town Bounces back after successful Implementation of Sustainability Measures

“We’re open for business and forging ahead with plans for tourism growth in Cape Town and the Western Cape” – that’s the message a group of industry heavyweights are proclaiming, as the region comes together to help build a sustainable tourism destination that will continue to thrive. In a joint statement with WESGRO, the Official Tourism, Trade & Investment Promotion Agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape, Marriott International (www.Marriott.com), reiterated that it was ready to own the upswing.

The region’s rapid and pragmatic response to the drought through crisis management from both public and private enterprise has shown the world it is possible to build a sustainable, water-wise destination. In the last three years alone, the City of Cape Town has reduced its water usage by nearly 60%, setting a new world-class standard. This is a model that the rest of the world can look to emulate.

“Responsible management of natural resources in our hotel operations has been a part of our business,” said Neal Jones, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. “With the rise in unpredictable weather patterns, stresses on natural capital and resources, air and water quality issues, there is a rising need for a more conscious and proactive approach to environmental performance. We aspire to be the global hospitality leader that demonstrates how responsible hotel management can create economic opportunities and be a positive force for the environment and I am delighted to see how our hotels in Cape Town and Western Cape have come together to find innovative sustainable solutions.”

A variety of water wise initiatives have provided confidence in the destination These include finding alternative water sources, such as the installation of the desalination plant at The Westin Cape Town that has helped provide potable water to the city’s three major hotels including The Westin Cape Town, Southern Sun Waterfront and Southern Sun Cullinan, together with a broader swing towards water-sensible lifestyles for local residents and businesses.

Unparalleled destination continues to entice

The industry is firm on the need for resource management; however, they concur that visitors should definitely continue to visit Cape Town and the Western Cape and enjoy all the amazing experiences it has on offer. The city and province remain world-class destinations that entice and inspire the global traveler, as well as locals looking to explore the unparalleled attractions and experiences.

“We have acted with urgency to ensure that our businesses are visitor-ready,” states Danny Bryer of Protea Hotels by Marriott, “so it’s time to come and see for yourself that the Cape is waiting. Throughout this period, we have coordinated as an industry to share the latest, expert information, and our current status is that the Cape is thriving. Whether you’re looking to investigate trade and investment opportunities, business travel or simply enjoy a break, now’s the time to do it,” Bryer states.

This consensus view is echoed by Michael Tollman of Cullinan Holdings as well as Keith Randall, CEO of the Hospitality Property Fund and Martin Wiest, CEO of Tourvest Destination Management.

“We’ve adapted to our new normal and we are pressing ahead both as individual businesses and collectively as an industry to ensure all-round sustainability,” Bryer concludes.

Wesgro CEO, Tim Harris praised both locals and tourists who had contributed towards building a sustainable, water-smart destination: “Cape Town and the Western Cape is setting a new global standard for water-wise tourism. Climate change is a reality in many places around the world, and we have shown that it is possible to adapt and grow, by working together and being sustainable. We encourage tourists from around South Africa and the world to experience our beautiful region – all of our jaw-dropping attractions and experiences are still here waiting for you.”

Harris added: “Tourism helps support over 300,000 jobs across the Western Cape, and your visit to our province will make a real difference in the lives of so many people in our province. Thank you for being part of our water-wise tourism movement, and for boosting our economy and creating jobs in South Africa.”

Cape Town: the jewel in South Africa’s crown.

Cape Town International Airport has been voted the top airport on the continent (2018) and welcomes more than 5 million arrivals each year. Approximately half of all arrivals during peak travel times are international visitors, top source markets include Germany, the US, France, the UK, Brazil, Sweden, Turkey, Italy and Turkey, as well as the Middle East, India and China.

Africa’s most popular attraction, the V&A Waterfront enjoyed almost 3 million visitors in December 2017, and the other big attractions including the Table Mountain Cableway, Robben Island Museum, Cape Point, Groot Constantia, the Two Oceans Aquarium and Chapman’s Peak Drive are immensely popular with the global traveller.

Cape Town has been voted “best food city in the world” and “best city for restaurants and bars” and offers extensive wine farms producing world-class wines. The city’s beaches are renowned, with several gaining the coveted “Blue Flag” status.

For more information about the Cape’s popular features, please visit: www.wesgro.co.za/tourism

Marriott International is the largest international hotel operator in South Africa operating more than 60 hotels in the country across 5 brands including Autograph Collection, Protea Hotels by Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, and Westin.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Marriott International, Inc..

Media Contact: Anjali Mehra +971565396555 [email protected]

About Marriott International, Inc. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) (www.Marriott.com), is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,500 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 127 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.Marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.MarriottNewsCenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook (www.Facebook.com/marriottinternational) and @MarriottIntl on Twitter (https://Twitter.com/MarriottIntl) and Instagram (www.Instagram.com/marriottintl)

Media files Download logo

Multimedia content

Image: Capetown-Table Mountain Cableway