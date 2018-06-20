Rugby Africa Gold Cup: Five uncapped players in Kenya squad to Morocco

Kenya's national rugby team, the Simbas have named five uncapped players in the squad that will play in the team’s opening Rugby Africa Gold Cup fixture away to Morocco in Casablanca on Saturday 23 June.

Kenya U20 international Edmund Anya starts this match at wing with Kabras Sugar’s Colman Were starting at hooker. The Homeboyz trio of Mohammed Omollo, Zedden Marrow and Max Kang’eri all start from the bench.

Overall, there are four changes to the side that started last month’s 34-16 Elgon Cup away win over Uganda with Were slotting in ahead of Peter Karia who is relegated to the bench while Philip Ikambili, normally deployed as a hooker starts at openside flank taking the place of Elkeans Musonye who does not travel to Morocco. Biko Adema starts at fullback while Edmund Anya takes up the wing.

Jacob Ojee, Martin Owilah, Vincent Mose and Isaac Adimo are unavailable due to academic and work commitments while Oscar Simiyu misses out through injury, his place on the bench taken up by Moses Amusala. Erick Kerre is also recalled to the squad after missing out on the Uganda fixture.

Simbas: 15. Biko Adema (Nondies), 14. Edmund Anya (Strathmore Leos), 13. Peter Kilonzo (KCB), 12. Leo Seje (Impala Saracens), 11. Tony Onyango (Homeboyz), 10. Darwin Mukidza (KCB), 9. Samson Onsomu (Impala Saracens), 1. Patrick Ouko (Homeboyz), 2. Colman Were (Kabras Sugar), 3. Joseph Odero (Kabras Sugar), 4. Andrew Chogo (Kabras Sugar), 5.Oliver Mang’eni (KCB), 6. George Nyambua (Kabras Sugar), 7. Philip Ikambili (Homeboyz), 8.Davis Chenge (KCB, captain) REPLACEMENTS 16. Peter Karia (KCB), 17. Moses Amusala (KCB), 18. Curtis Lilako (KCB), 19. Malcolm Onsando (Kenya Harlequin), 20. Erick Kerre (Impala Saracens), 21. Mohammed Omollo (Homeboyz), 22.Zeden Marrow (Homeboyz), 23. Max Kang’eri (Homeboyz)MANAGEMENT Ian Snook (Head Coach), Murray Roulston, Charles Ngovi, Dominique Habimana (ASSISTANT COACHES), Richard Ochieng’ (CONDITIONING COACH), Chris Makachia (PHYSIO), Simiyu Wangila (TEAM MANAGER)

