South Africa: Life Sentence for Cop Killers Welcomed

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Francois Beukman, has welcomed the life sentence handed down by the Cape Town High Court for the three assailants who killed Constable Mziwonke Siwisa near his home in Kraaifontein in the Western Cape in December 2016.

“The lengthy jail terms must serve as an indication that the killing of police officers will not be tolerated. The justice system must continue to punish criminals who show contempt for the rule of law,” Mr Beukman said.

The committee reiterates that killing a police officer is a treasonous offence and must be condemned by all South Africans. Furthermore, the committee continues to urge for the strengthening of action against the proliferation of illegal firearms, which are being used as tools of death,” Mr Beukman said.

The committee will continue to monitor and engage the South African Police Service management on the implementation of strategies to deal with South Africa’s high murder rate.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.Media files Download logo