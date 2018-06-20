South Africa: Members of the Public and Interested Parties Urged to Comment on Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) Bill before Friday, 22 June 2018

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Francois Beukman, has reminded members of the public and other interested parties to submit written comments on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Amendment Bill before the deadline on Friday, 22 June 2018.

The Ipid Amendment Bill was published in the Government Gazette and Parliament’s website three weeks ago. The aim of the Bill is to enact the read-in provisions of the Constitutional Court judgement that strengthens the independence of the Ipid and provide for the necessary parliamentary oversight.

Members of the public and interested parties who want to submit written input can contact the committee Secretary, Mr Pilate Mgwebu, at [email protected] The first round of public hearings on the Bill will commence on Thursday, 28 June 2018.

