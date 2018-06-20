Statistics South Africa to release the results of the General Household Survey (GHS), 2017

Stats SA will release the results of the General Household Survey, 2017 (GHS) on Thursday, 21 June 2018 in Pretoria. The GHS provides an overview of the levels of development in the country as well as the extent of service delivery and quality of services in a number of key service sectors, including health, disability, social security, housing, energy, access to and use of water and sanitation, environment, refuse removal, telecommunications, transport, household income, access to food, and agriculture.

A more in-depth analysis of selected service delivery issues as well as trends across a sixteen-year period since the GHS was introduced in 2002 is provided in the report.

Comprehensive publications on development indicators for provinces and metropolitan areas will be released in conjunction with the GHS report.

The details of the media briefing are as follows:

Date: 21 June 2018

Time: 11:30 – 12:30

Venue: (Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, Cnr Francis Baard & Festival streets, Hatfield, Pretoria)

