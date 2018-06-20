WiSci Girls Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Design, and Mathematics (STEAM) Camp in Namibia Begins June 17

The fourth WiSci (Women in Science) Girls STEAM Camp will take place in Namibia, June 17-29, 2018. WiSci is a public-private partnership designed to impart skills to and create opportunities for high school girls in science, technology, engineering, arts and design, and mathematics (STEAM). The 2018 camp in Namibia brings together 100 students from Ethiopia, Kenya, Namibia, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), and the United States.

The camp will focus on enhancing participants’ STEAM skills, crafting their leadership potential, and building camaraderie and networks that will propel them to new opportunities. Campers will have the opportunity to learn coding skills, how to develop mobile applications, and more. WiSci Namibia is led by partners the U.S. Department of State, Girl Up, the Intel Corporation, and Google. Additional programmatic support is provided by NASA and World Learning.

The WiSci Girls STEAM camp is part of the U.S. government’s efforts to empower the next generation of female leaders, especially in the STEAM fields. Previous WiSci Camps took place in Rwanda, Peru, and Malawi. Another WiSci Camp will take place August 12-25, 2018, in Tbilisi, bringing together 100 high school girls from Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the United States.

