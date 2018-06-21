President Ramaphosa welcomes the Participation of Dr Riek Machar Teny in the High Level Revitalisation talks Facilitated by Igad in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes the participation of Dr Riek Machar Teny, Chairperson of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/A-In-Opposition (SPLM/A-IO) in the High Level Revitalisation talks facilitated by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

On Sunday, 17 June 2018, President Ramaphosa consulted with the Heads of State and Government of the IGAD countries on the peace process in South Sudan. The President commends IGAD countries for their tireless efforts in pursuit of a lasting and sustainable solution to the challenges facing South Sudan. In this regard, he welcomes and fully supports the latest efforts aimed at revitalising the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (ARCSS).

President Ramaphosa has further expressed great concern about the continued instability in South Sudan which has resulted in a humanitarian crisis and displacement of people. He also called on all stakeholders to do everything in their power to stop the violence and commit to a constructive dialogue.

President Ramaphosa has reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to continue working with IGAD and the African Union to assist the people of South Sudan to achieve lasting peace, stability and development. He concluded by wishing the IGAD meetings taking place in Addis Ababa great success.

