South Africa: Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), to work with moral regeneration movement to promote ethical leadership in local government

The Department of Public Service and Administration together with the Gauteng Office of the Premier and Department of International Relations and Cooperation will host Africa Public Service Day (APSD) on Friday, June 22 under the theme: “Combatting Corruption in the Public Service Institutions through Stakeholders Participation and promotion of Ethical Leadership to realise the objectives of Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals”.

Dr Chana Pilane-Majake, Public Service and Administration Deputy Minister, is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the event to be held at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) OR Tambo Building.

High on the APSD agenda is to mark and appreciate the work being done by the public sector and to recognise their positive contribution to the socio-economic development.

The celebrations will take a form of roundtable discussions by public servants, members of the diplomatic cooperation, academia, business sector, chapter 9 and 10 institutions, civil society and members of society.

The roundtables will focus on fighting corruption, as a sustainable path for Africa’s public service transformation, ethical leadership and its implications on good governance.

This year’s event coinciding with the United Nations Public Service Day, which will be taking place in Marrakech, Morocco from 21-23 June 2018 under the theme: “Transforming Governance to Realise the Sustainable Development Goals.”

The local APSD also coincides with the centenary celebrations of the first democratic South African former President, Tata Nelson Mandela and Mme Albertina Sisulu and will seek to raise awareness on the principles of the two stalwarts on good governance.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 22 June 2018

Time: 09:00

Venue: Department of International Relations and Cooperation, OR Tambo Building, 460 Soutpansberg Road, Pretoria.

