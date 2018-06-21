South South / South East Rugby Union League Debuts in Asaba, the capital city of Delta State

The much-anticipated South South / South East Zonal Rugby League Matches will kick off this Saturday 23 June 2018 at the Sports Club Ground of Government House in Asaba, the capital city of Delta State.

The Rugby League will feature 4 Teams namely:

1. East of the Niger Team from Abia & Imo States

2. Warri Rugby Football Club

3. Rocket Ball Rugby Football Club of Edo State

4. Delta State Rugby team.

According to the chairman of the League Board who is also the South East Board Member of the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation Mr Obum Dike, “We are so delighted that the Rugby League is finally kicking off this weekend in the South South / South East Zonal Rugby League featuring four teams who will play 3 matches each to determine the winners of the Rugby League.”

Dike further states, “The first match of the day will witness the host team Delta State Rugby Team taking on East of The Niger team at 10 am, while RocketBall Rugby FC of Edo State will take on Warri Rugby FC at 12noon. There will also be a Women's Rugby friendly match between host Delta State Female Rugby team and East of the Niger Female Rugby team at 3pm.”

Mr Dike is full of praise to the President of the Nigerian Rugby Football Federation Mr Kelechukwu Mbagwu for his financial assistance which has greatly made the League to be possible.

According to the Technical Director of the Rugby Federation Mr Ntiense Williams, “We are so delighted that the 2018 National Rugby League featuring 20 teams in 3 zones namely Lagos Rugby League, Northern Rugby League and the newest league on the block the South South / South East Rugby League are all ready to kick off or already up and running around the country.”

Said he, “The South South / South East Rugby League is our baby which is debuting for the first time in the Nigerian Rugby scene. We will run an abridged version in this inaugural edition with four teams and six matches in total. This is because of other national and international programs which they are also expected to participate in for the first time.”

The Northern Rugby League will kick off in July while the Lagos Rugby League which went on break for the Ramadan Fast will resume on the 30th June at the Main Bowl of the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos.

We would like to sincerely thank the President of the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation Mr Kelechukwu Mbagwu and The CMB Group for their sponsorship of the 2018 National Rugby League and other National & International Rugby events.

