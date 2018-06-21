VC4A announces Series A Venture Showcase as part of 2018 Africa Early Stage Investor Summit

VC4A (https://VC4A.com) is calling for disruptive African scale-ups looking to raise between $250K and $5M. An exclusive Series A Venture Showcase will take place in Cape Town on November 12, 2018, as part of the annual Africa Early Stage Investor Summit.

The 2017 event showcased 20 scale-ups as part of the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit, resulting in a number of Series A deals totaling over $12M. Building on this success, the ‘VC4A Venture Showcase – Series A’ positions deal ready companies as a central component of the annual meeting of Africa investors. This is an exclusive opportunity for selected entrepreneurs to introduce their companies at once to everyone who’s anyone in Africa’s early-stage investment space.

VC4A works closely with the Africa investment community to refer candidates to the showcase, involving investors in both the screening and selections process. Participating investors work with the selected companies to prepare their participation in the showcase, and to ensure the companies are representative of the best investment opportunities coming up from across the continent. The showcase sets the stage for deal making with Africa’s leading entrepreneurs and investors coming together to scale up the best companies.

The summit brings together the leading angel networks, VC funds, impact investors, accelerators, corporate venture divisions, industry associations, and public sector agencies. The 2017 edition welcomed over 300 investors from prominent African angel networks and VC funds, such as Singularity Investments, Accion, Knife Capital, Ventures Platform, TLCom Capital, Blue Haven, 4Di Capital, Lagos Angel Network, SABAN, AngelHub Ventures, Teranga Capital, Outlierz, Algebra Ventures, Grey Elephant Ventures, Ringier, GSMA, Orange Digital Ventures.

Selected entrepreneurs get all expenses paid trip to Cape Town on Nov 9-16 to deliver their pitch on the main stage of the Summit and engage with interested investors during the deep-dive sessions. The program offers two days of networking opportunities at the Summit, including the Speaker Cocktail and Industry Leaders Dinner, as well as opportunities to attend and pitch at partner events AfricaCom (https://TMT.Knect365.com/africacom) and AfricArena (https://AfricArena2018.com)

Interested entrepreneurs are invited to apply HERE (https://goo.gl/ZxnqJa) before August 20th. Investors who wish to refer a company can contact Eka Abalaki at [email protected]

About Africa Early Stage Investor Summit (#AESIS2018): AESIS is an annual meeting point for Africa’s early-stage investor community organized by Venture Capital for Africa (VC4A) and African Business Angel Network (ABAN). This exclusive investor-only event that unites key ecosystem stakeholders from across the continent and beyond, to exchange best practices, learn from peers and recent transactions, and do deals.

About VC4A: VC4A (https://VC4A.com) is an ecosystem builder that leverages its infrastructure, network and expertise for the programs that contribute to Africa’s startup movement. Since 2008, the organization designs, structures and implements successful entrepreneurship programs on the continent. VC4A runs an online platform, VC4A.COM, featuring the world’s largest database of African startups and connecting local entrepreneurs to learning resources, mentors, investors and partner programs.

