COGTA Minister to host (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) BRICS Sectoral Meeting (COGTA) Minister to host BRICS Sectoral Meeting

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, (COGTA), Dr Zweli Mkhize, will host BRICS Ministers responsible for local government and disaster management as well as mayors and other local government practitioners under the auspices of the BRICS Friendship Cities and Local Government Cooperation Urbanisation Forum, in East London on 28 June through to the 1st of July 2018.

The first meeting, the Friendship Cities and Local Government Cooperation Forum and the Urbanisation Forum will meet on 28 – 29 June and the second meeting of Ministers responsible for disaster management will meet on the 1st of July 2018 both in East London.

The BRICS Sectoral meetings are part of the build-up activities towards the 10th BRICS Summit that will be hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July.

The BRICS Friendship Cities and Local Government Cooperation Urbanisation Forum promotes engagement between BRICS states through cities and local bodies. It promotes people to people cooperation amongst BRICS nations and collaboration at the local government level.

“This Forum is a platform to strengthen collaboration between BRICS member states and to enable information-sharing in the local government sector for current and future collaboration. The Forum provides platform for connecting BRICS states, cities and local bodies for learning from one another by conversation and cooperation, through linked thematic areas,’’ said Minister Mkhize.

The gathering will assist South Africa to meet several socio-economic development goals. The Forum provides platform to address issues such as managing urban development for inclusive growth. It also provides an opportunity to engage BRICS counterparts on reversing apartheid spatial planning through sharing experiences with BRICS countries.

“As part of the developing world, South Africa faces the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality. BRICS Leaders engage in peer learning and share best practices and development models to address and combat these common challenges. Four of the five BRICS countries are already among the 10 largest economies in the world. South Africa’s prospects for economic growth and job creation depend increasingly on diversifying and strengthening its economic links with the fastest-growing economies of the world”, said Minister Mkhize.

The Forum will also promote economic social and economic linkages with BRICS partners in infrastructure development which is key for service delivery in municipalities in South Africa.

“There are opportunities for strong partnerships in skills development and exchange in building and construction, green building, designing city regeneration schemes, upgrading informal settlements and new city expansion planning. As we initiate recovery programmes to support some of our distressed municipalities, we look forward to lessons from BRICS counterparts on using urban development to overcome poverty and social disadvantage. The BRICS partners also have a lot to learn from South Africa as a new democracy that is still fighting the legacy and backlogs of the past,’’ said Dr Mkhize.

The BRICS forum also lends opportunity to involve young people in cities development, youth employment programmes and skills development. The BRICS forum also provides opportunity to exchange views on urban resilience and disaster risk reductions initiatives. It is an opportunity for sharing strategies on climate change, energy and resilience.

“South Africa seeks to address urban resilience, cities and climate change adaptation and disaster risk reductions and looks forward to a successful engagement with Ministers responsible for disaster management on the 1st of July.

The Friendship Cities, Local Government Cooperation and Urbanisation Forum and the Meeting of BRICS Ministers responsible for Disaster Management will culminate in the adoption of two proposed separate Declarations. The intention of the declarations is to re-affirm cooperation among BRICS members within the sector, provide a record of that commitment and to guide further interactions beyond the meetings.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Dates: 28 June – 01 July 2018

Time: 08h00

Venue: East London ICC, Buffalo City – Eastern Cape Province

Members of the media should apply for accreditation by filling in the attached form and sending it back to CoGTA on or before 22 June 2018.

