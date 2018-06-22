Global Industrial Distributor launches e-commerce website for Sub-Saharan Africa

RS Components (RS) (https://za.RS-Online.com/web/), the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc (LSE: ECM) (www.Electrocomponents.com), the global distributor for engineers was founded as Radiospares, in 1937. The company started as a supplier of parts to the burgeoning radio market that has evolved into a global distribution enterprise, with operations in Europe, North America, Asia and now Africa offering a diverse portfolio of more than 500,000 industrial, maintenance and electronic components across 2500 global brands. RS is globally renowned as one of the first industrial distributors to successfully transition into an e-commerce business within the B2B space and continues to win awards for innovation and supplier development.

RS South Africa opened its doors in 1996, the flagship operation in Africa with 22 years of experience distributing products and components to engineers around the African continent. RS South Africa recently launched the Africa website www.RSOnline.africa geared to meet the requirements of a growing continent with demand from various industries such as manufacturing, mining, automotive, utilities, electronics, and industrial IOT. “Customers in Africa had access to our products prior to the website, however there were long lead times and higher freight costs depending on location. With the new website customers receive their products much quicker and we can give additional markets in Africa access to our range through our e-commerce platform where they can pay via credit card. There is also an improved customer experience with our French and Portuguese speaking sales agents, so that customers can comfortably engage in their language of preference. So much is happening in Africa – we want our engineers, makers and maintenance professionals to have access to the widest range of products and the latest technologies to achieve their goals and to develop the products and solutions of the future. The rest of the world has easy access to these goods, now so does Africa,” said Brian Andrew, Managing Director of RS South Africa.

RS is passionate about STEM education and globally supports a number of initiatives aimed at upskilling the next generation of engineers and technicians. This includes being a global distributor for Raspberry Pi (a credit card size single board computer at $35) which essential functions as a PC and has sold over 15 million units worldwide. RS also supports numerous engineering endeavours such as Solar Car Challenges, the SpaceX – Hyperloop challenge, Development of 3D prosthetics, various robot prototypes, and initiatives that develop and improve satellite technology for space.

The new RS Africa website currently services the following countries Angola, Botswana, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe with more to follow in the future.

RS will be exhibiting at the Manufacturing Indaba taking place on 19-20 June 2018 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Manufacturing Indaba is the leading manufacturing event in Sub-Saharan Africa where manufacturing leaders and experts explore opportunities to improve and grow their manufacturing operations. RS will be showcasing some of its Industrial IoT products used in Industry 4.0 applications as well as the latest technologies used in automation.

About RS Components RS Components (https://Africa.RSDelivers.com) is the market leader in the high service level distribution of electrical, electronic, mechanical, tools and industrial products. Operating in 26 countries whilst serving a further 100 through third-party distributors, RS serves every sector of industry in the procurement of their products relating to maintenance, repair, operations, low volume production, research and development. With over 500 000 products across 2500 leading brands, the company is committed to ensuring that their 1,5 million customers have fast access to a broad, as well as deep range, of products and technologies, all under one roof. It is proven that departments traditionally spend 80% of their time sourcing products that account for only 20% of their total procurement spend. RS is focussed on reducing the customers “total cost of product ownership” by reducing the need to make multiple calls to various companies to source products, reducing supplier related administration and allowing for the amalgamation as well as consolidation of supplier bases. Through this process, procurement efficiency is improved and time is freed up to concentrate on the more important business decisions.

