Nigeria – Rugby: Edo State Rocketbull Schools Rugby Sevens Tournament 2018

The third edition of RocketBull Schools Rugby Tournament took center stage on Thursday 21 June 2018 at Emotan College in the Ancient Royal City of Benin City.

PRIMARY SCHOOLS

In the Primary Schoos Tournament, Prison Staff Primary School defeated Iyogbe Primary School 10-0 to cart away the Shield.

Master Amobi Junior of Iyogbe Primary School however won the Most Valuable Player award, while Master Arebamen Kenneth scored 4 Tries to win the Top Try Scorers award.

SECONDARY GIRLS

The Girls Secondary Schools category saw a highly determined Idia Collage dethrone the host and former champions Emotan College by 10-5 in a thrilling final match.

Miss Osarieme Igodaro who captained the Idia Collage team was adjudged the Most Valuable female Player.

SECONDARY BOYS

Meanwhile, Cup winners of Pit Bull Schools Tournament held in May; Asoro Grammar School returned to win the Boys Tournament and lift the prestigious trophy after defeating Prison Staff Secondary School 25-0.

Master Victor Arebamehen won the Most Valuable Players award while Master Lucky Abdul scored 9 Tries in the championship to win the Top Try Scorer award of the Tournament.

The One Day School's Rugby Sevens Tournament was organised by one of the Coaches Mr Emeka Matthew of the Edo State “Get into Rugby” Program. a brain child of their Head Coach Mr Ntiense Williams that has been ongoing for about four years in Edo State.

We will like to further appeal to other well-meaning individuals and organisations to come and support our rugby program with minimal sponsorship or donation which will go a long way to put smiles on the faces of these children and prepare them for the future in this beautiful game of rugby which is fast becoming a household name in Edo State.

