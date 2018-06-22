Source Africa Trade Show Promotes African Apparel and Intra-regional Trade

The sixth annual Source Africa Textile and Apparel Show opened at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, showcasing the continent’s creativity, fashion sense, and business opportunities. The June 20 – 21 event features 140 exhibitions by textile, shoe and clothing producers, suppliers and service providers from across Africa. The purpose of the show is to promote African-made products to national and international buyers and manufacturers and encourage intra-regional trade between African countries.

Source Africa is owned by the global exhibition firm Messe Frankfurt. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Southern Africa Trade and Investment Hub supported the development and launch of Source Africa in 2013 and continues to encourage buyers and producers to take advantage of business opportunities available through the U.S. African Growth and Opportunities Act, known as AGOA. The trade preference program offers duty-free access to the U.S. market for some 6,500 African product lines.

USAID Southern Africa Mission Director John Groarke opened the 2018 event, saying that Source Africa offers a model for private sector-led economic development in Africa, where untapped sourcing and export opportunities abound. “I look around through this hall today, and I see what Africa can be, and what private sector development can do for this continent. I hope that you have a great show over the next two days, and I hope that you learn more about the USAID Southern Africa Trade Hub, I hope that you learn more about the African Growth and Opportunity Act, and I hope to see more African and expatriate businesses get together because there is so much potential here in Southern African and throughout the continent,” Groarke said.

Source Africa brings together industry leaders and decision-makers from across Africa, Europe and the United States, providing opportunities for buyers, manufacturers, suppliers and service providers to network and find new business opportunities.

The USAID Southern Africa Trade Hub advances enterprise-driven solutions to unlock Africa’s growing markets. Through innovative public-private sector partnerships, the Hub promotes trade and investment to drive international commercial expansion and encourages resilient economic growth.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Regional Media Hub.Media files Download logo