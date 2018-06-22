South Africa: Deputy Minister of Communications connects 300 homes to the digital television grid in Mpumalanga

Deputy Minister Pinky Kekana, will lead a digital migration registration and installation program in Gert Sibande District Municipality, Mpumalanga, Ermelo on Friday 22 June 2018.

The registration and installation program is a precursor to the Youth Walk Into Economic Opportunities Expo which, will be held on 23 June 2018 led by the Deputy President, Mr David Mabuza.

The Department of Communications is working together with the South African Post Office to reach communities and to install subsidised television decoders in qualifying households. To qualify for these government subsidised decoders, television viewing households must be earning less than R3200 per month. Additional information is available at all Post Office centers nationwide.

The transition from analogue to digital terrestrial TV can be considered a natural evolution for the broadcasting industry one of the stimulants for digital dividend in ICT sector.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Friday, 22 June 2018

Time: 13:00 pm

Venue: Msukaligwa Local Municipality

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.Media files Download logo