South Africa: Online Annual renewal case management system gets underway

The National Liquor Authority (NLA) has successfully launched the newly developed online renewal Case Management System (CSM) that will ensure registrants and consultants enhance the ability to make use of the system for liquor license applications and renewals. This was said by the Director of Education and Capacity Building at the National Liquor Authority (NLA) of the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti), Ms Khabonina Maxatshwa.

Maxatshwa was speaking at a compliance consultative workshop which was held in Belhar, Western Cape. It focused on manufacturers and distributors within the liquor industry.

According to Maxatshwa, the online system which first came into effect on 18 May 2018 was mainly targeting consultants, clients and registrants which form part of their external stakeholders.

“The purpose of the automation is to improve on our efficiencies concentrating on service delivery because we have been doing everything manually in the past. We are however trying to enhance and progress on our system so our turn-around times can advance and our registrants can be able to get their renewals on time,” said Maxatshwa

She further highlighted that the implementation of the system has been divided into three phases with each of them delivering certain components of the administration process in the form of both business processes and system functionality.

Marisa Janse van Vuuren one of the stakeholders from the Liquor Law Advisors (LLA) said that the training was informative. However, she warned that there were still challenges in relation to the new applications such as in cases where municipalities need to afford consent.

Some of the benefits of the renewal system by NLA include that:

The online renewal case management system does not require pre inspections to be conducted; The registrants will not be required to submit the documents that have already been uploaded in the system, Identification and Zoning; and Only South African National Accreditation System (SANAS) accredited Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) certificates will be considered