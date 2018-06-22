Win a Trip to Japan during the Rugby World Cup 2019 and Meet the Winner of the Rugby Africa Gold Cup 2018, courtesy of APO Group!

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading media relations consultancy firm in Africa and the Middle East will award one African national with a round trip flight to Japan during the Rugby World Cup 2019, accommodation, scheduled ground transportation, and more.

APO Group is the main Official Partner of World Rugby’ African association, Rugby Africa.

To enter, all you need to do is visit www.AfricaLovesRugby.com.

The contest lasts from June, 22 2018 to August, 25 2018, at midnight (CET).

Participants must be African nationals and 18 years old or over.

See details and conditions on www.AfricaLovesRugby.com.

