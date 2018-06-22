Zambia Rugby League, only 4 games to go

As the Zambia Rugby League enters week 14 on Saturday 23rd June, 2018 and only 4 games to go, the atmosphere has gotten tense for title contenders.

Diggers Rugby Club of Kitwe on the Copperbelt Province travel to Lusaka to take on defending Champions Red Arrows Rugby Club at the Yotam Muleya Stadium in the showgrounds.

Diggers Head Coach Lawrence Njovu (who is also Zambia Rugby 15s Head Coach) will be facing Red Arrows Head Coach Mwamba Chishimba (who is also Zambia Rugby 15s Assistant Coach).

Red Arrows have been Zambian Rugby Champions for the past 5 consecutive seasons after dislodging their opponents in Saturday's encounter Diggers Rugby Club.

“This game will be the make or break of the season, both teams have got everything to play for and the winner of this game stands high chance of scooping the coverted league trophy”, according to local rugby analyst Tom Chaloba. He added by saying, “What makes this more interesting is that both Coaches will be keeping an eye out for players to be called into residential camp for the upcoming International encounter and everyone is cognisant of this fact”.

Other games to be played will see the Zambia Police sponsored Nkwazi Rugby Club facing Zambia Army sponsored Green Buffaloes Rugby Club, Nchanga Rugby Club versus Kansanshi Rugby Club, Roan Rugby Club versus Kitwe Playing Field, Green Eagles Rugby Club versus Mufulira “A” Rugby Club, Lusaka Rugby Club versus Konkola Rugby Club while Mufulira “B” Rugby Club will take on Ndola Rugby Club.

As Zambian Rugby Fans await kick off in the Africa Rugby Silver Cup tournament which will see hosts Zambia battle it out with Botswana Rugby and Madagascar Rugby, they will have a weekend filled with rugby action across the country in local games.

Image: Red Arrows have been Zambian Rugby Champions for the past 5 consecutive seasons