Rugby Africa Gold Cup: Namibia vs Tunisia LIVE TODAY on Kwesé Sports 2, Facebook and YouTube; Morocco vs Kenya LIVE TODAY on Kwesé Sports 2 and Facebook.

Namibia vs Tunisia Today 16:00 CAT Live on Kwesé Sports 2 Live on Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/kwesesports/videos/1104154733081685/ (available from Africa only) Live on YouTube: link will be made available later today. Please follow @APO_Source on Twitter to get the link (available worldwide)

Morocco vs Kenya Today 18:00 CAT Live on Kwesé Sports 2 Live on Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/kwesesports/videos/1104167773080381/ (available from Africa only)

