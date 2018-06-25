Donald Duke Represents Nigeria at the 2018 African Trade and Investment Global Summit (ATIGS) in Washington DC

Nigeria is about to be set on the global stage again when Donald Duke, the former Governor of Cross Rivers State speaks at the African Trade and Investment Global Summit (ATIGS) (http://ATIGS2018.com) on June 25 this year. He will be joining other global thought leaders within the public and private sectors to address issues bothering on foreign-direct investments and emerging markets between Africa and the rest of the world.

ATIGS 2018 is expected to witness the gathering of top government delegations, high profile African business leaders, project developers and international investors from more than 70 countries worldwide.

Mr. Donald Duke will be flanked during this powerful summit by notable international and continental heavyweights such as Dr. Ricardo Daniel Veigas de Abreu who is the Secretary of Economic Affairs of the President of the republic of Angola, and Alexander Gazis, the Acting Deputy Director for Economic Affairs and Sr. Trade and Investment Officer, Office of Economic and Regional Affairs, Bureau of African Affairs – U.S. Department of State. Hon. Okechukwu Enelamah, Nigeria’s Minister of Industry Trade and Investment will also be a keynote speaker at the summit

ATIGS is a prestigious biannual event aimed at promoting and facilitating foreign direct trade between Americas, Asia, Caribbean, Europe, and UAE with Africa with a view to endearing foreign and direct investments in Africa, and to provide a platform for businesses to expand into new markets.

This year’s event which will be taking place at the World Trade Center Washington DC is themed “Driving Trade, Unleashing Investment and Enhancing Economic Development: The Gateway to African Markets”.

