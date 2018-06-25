For the 8th Consecutive Year, Protea Hotels by Marriott Named Coolest Hotel Brand in South Africa

In an announcement highlighting the brand’s appeal in the South African market, Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) (www.Marriott.com) today announced that Protea Hotels by Marriott® (www.ProteaHotels.com), has been named the country’s Coolest Hotel Brand in the Sunday Times Generation Next Survey 2018. This is the 8th time in a row that the brand has won this coveted award, indicating a deep understanding of a rapidly evolving marketplace.

Neal Jones, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International, emphasizes the importance of being perceived as “cool”. “When your market is constantly adapting and your guests evolving in their preferences, it’s essential to tailor your brand accordingly,” he notes. “We operate in a very competitive marketplace and relish the challenge of staying ahead. Our forever-young market, including the next generation, contains a vital segment of progressive individualists and forward-thinking travelers. The prestigious Generation Next Survey is an industry benchmark for brands in South Africa and we are delighted to be featured year on year amongst those who are getting it right.”

The hotel brand prides itself with an associate complement that is representative of the younger generation, a feature that contributes to successful service delivery to this market.

“Our focus across the brand is on delivering a slick and seamless guest experience that’s personalised and mindful of individual preferences,” added Danny Bryer, Area Director for Sales & Marketing, Protea Hotels by Marriott. “Our local expression of this combined with the additional strength of being part of the Marriott International’s global brand portfolio, enables us to roll out global best-practices efficiently. We know what travelers want because we’re always a step ahead, anticipating customer needs. We recognize that we must be proactive and consistent in everything we do in order to maintain the confidence of the South African market year after year. It’s not about titles or awards, so much as providing top-class products and services to our customers,” he concludes.

Now in its 13th year, Generation Next polls the opinions of 5,675 of South Africa’s youth (ages 8 to 22) in urban and peri-urban environments in six provinces. The lifestyle and consumer behaviour questionnaire is boosted by a further 4,622 face-to-face interviews.

