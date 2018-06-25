La Fleur de Lys organizes the first ever African pagne trade fair in Congo

Whether Kita, Kinté, Senoufou, Bogolan, Baoulé, Dutch wax, the African pagne is a way of life and a unique cultural value. In Africa, everyone knows the saying “No African beauty without pagne”. Hence the interest of devoting a living room.

The first ever African Pagne trade fair in Congo will take place from 29 to 30 June 2018 at the Radisson Blu in Brazzaville (Republic of Congo), under the theme 'Undertaking with the pagne'.

The event under the patronage of the First Lady of the Republic of Congo, Antoinette Sassou Nguesso, is organized by the communication agency La Fleur de Lys, directed by Prisca Pamela Okemba.

“It's more passion and love that I'm interested in everything that is pagne,” says Prisca Pamela Okemba. The aim of the African pagne trade fair is to promote entrepreneurship in the fabric sector. This show is dedicated to the world of pagne, opportunities for promotion and enhancement of creations and innovations of the African pagne. “

Program : two days of exhibition and sale (Friday and Saturday), fashion show with Eric Schaix's collections, Maureen Akem (Sunny Rose), a gala evening on Saturday and an after-party concert by Hiro, on Sunday.

Maureen Ikem is the designer of the Nigerian brand Sunny Rose. A brand specializing in the creation of handmade items: luxury clothing, accessories and luggage.

Guest of honor, Érik Schaix has been in the world of fashion for forty years. He has been dressing the first African ladies for 20 years. “I'm very much in the fashion of the seasons for the pagne, but I'm a bit timeless because the cloth pagne is already so fancy, he says. My applied art would be rather good Parisian chic through the pagne. I'm having a lot of fun with the pagne, something that is not done in Africa, or embroidering it. “

LA FLEUR DE LYS Created in 2013, La Fleur de Lys is an event communication agency based in Brazzaville. Led by Prisca Pamela Okemba, the agency is committed to promoting African culture. La Fleur de Lys is also present in the area of original decoration based on a symbiosis of African and European cultural elements.

Le Salon du Pagne africain 2018 Location : Radisson Blu Brazzaville Date : 29 & 30 June 2018, from 9AM to 6PM at the Radisson Blu Hotel. The gala evening will be held on the 30th June starting at 8.30PM.

