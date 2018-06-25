Press Statement by The Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage: Resolution on Rugby 7s Issues

Press Statement by The Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage:

I met with the Board of Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) led by their Vice Chairman Thomas Opiyo and CEO Ronald Bukusi to resolve on the head coach suspension and preparation of 7s World Cup to be held in July 2018 in San Francisco, United States of America (USA).

We resolved the following:

• Innocent Simiyu to be reinstated as the head coach of the 7s Shujaa National Team.

• The Ministry to work with KRU on the pending payments of their salaries and allowances.

• In future, the federation to be consulting with the ministry before such key and serious decisions are made.

The BOD and the ministry unanimously agreed that their goal is to see a successful national Rugby team and they will go all extra mile to ensure this is a reality.

Rashid E. Mohamed Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage

