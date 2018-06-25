Readout of Meeting between Under Secretary of Commerce Gilbert Kaplan and Ethiopian Foreign Minister Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu

Under Secretary of Commerce Gilbert Kaplan met with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu in Addis Ababa today, discussing a full spectrum of issues related to the Ethiopian economy and the bilateral commercial relationship.

The Under Secretary expressed support for Prime Minister Abiy’s economic reform agenda. He also conveyed his optimism regarding the potential for increased bilateral trade and investment. They also discussed challenges faced by U.S. companies doing business in Ethiopia, such as foreign exchange shortages, and ways to address them. The Under Secretary and Foreign Minister also met with members of the President’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa (PAC-DBIA) – U.S. company executives from a wide range of industries – and discussed the Ethiopian business climate

