Rugby World Cup African Qualifiers: Kenya Head Coach Ian Snook pleased with Casablanca result

Kenya Head Coach Ian Snook was a delighted man after his charges rallied from a 7-17 deficit to see off hosts Morocco 28-24 in a Rugby Africa Gold Cup encounter in Casablanca on Saturday 23 June 2018.

Giving his comments during the post -match interview, Snook said, “Well obviously we are very smiley at the moment…we were a little bit worried towards the end…obviously we had to play a lot of footie to get in front at the end. It could have gone either way …we are delighted with how it went. Morocco have got big,strong players…they are direct…they are well organized and know what they want to do..we knew what we were here to deal with but on lots of occassions we weren’t good enough to deal with it.”

The team returned to the country early Monday morning and will face Zimbabwe in their next Gold Cup at the RFUEA Ground on Saturday 30 June 2018.

