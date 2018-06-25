South Africa: Constitutional Review Committee to Hold its Media Brefing in Gauteng

Parliament’s Joint Constitutional Review Committee, tasked with the review of section 25 of the Constitution to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation, will interact with the media in Gauteng ahead of its countrywide public hearings scheduled to start on 26 June 2018.

The Committee was mandated by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to propose the necessary constitutional amendments where applicable with regards to the kind of future land tenure regime needed. As part of its constitutional obligation to facilitate public participation, the committee is scheduled to embark on the program of public hearings in all the nine provinces from next week.

The co-chairpersons of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee, Messrs Vincent Smith and Lewis Nzimande, will address the media briefing, which is scheduled as follows:

Date: Sunday, 24 June 2018 Time: 11h00 Venue:The Southern Sun O.R. Tambo International Airport hotel

