South Africa: Constitutional Review Committee to start hearings in the Northern Cape

A delegation of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee will tomorrow (26 June 2018) commence with it public hearings into a possible review of section 25 of the Constitution. The committee was instructed by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to ascertain whether a review of Section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses are necessary, to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation, and propose the necessary constitutional amendments where necessary.

Members of the media intending to attend the hearings should please send their details (name, media house and contact details) to [email protected]

PROVINCE

TIMES

DATES

VENUES

NORTHERN CAPE

11h00-16h00

26 June 2018

Namakwa District Municipality

Venue: Concordia Hall (Concordia-Springbok)

Nama Khoi Local Municipality

