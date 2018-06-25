South Africa: North West Public Hearings on the Restitution of Land Rights Amendment Bill

The Portfolio Committee on Rural Development and Land Reform will on Monday and Tuesday undertake public hearings in North West as part of extensive countrywide hearings on the Restitution of Land Rights Amendment Bill.

The decision to hold extensive public hearings follows a Constitutional Court ruling which instructed Parliament to strengthen public participation on the bill. The Committee has thus undertaken nationwide hearings to supplement those held in the initial phase.

The aim of the Bill is to amongst others, to develop and keep a National Land Restitution Register as well as to reopen the process for the lodgement of land claims for those that missed the initial deadline.

Details of the Public hearings

Date: Monday 25 June 2018

Venue: Taun Depo Hall, Taung

Time: 09:30am

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.Media files Download logo