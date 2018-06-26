Deputy Minister Mhaule to address the meeting of the 4th Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Young Diplomat Forum

International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule will on Tuesday, 26 June 2018, address the meeting of the 4th BRICS Young Diplomats Forum (YDF), scheduled to take place in Pretoria.

The event will take place under the theme “BRICS in Africa: Collaboration for Inclusive Growth and Shared Prosperity in the Fourth Industrial Revolution”. BRICS YDF is an initiative that will enable the young diplomats of the BRICS member countries to define promising spheres of practical cooperation and overcoming the obstacles in their joint work and exchange useful experience of the diplomatic work. The BRICS YDF will focus on harnessing the youth demographic dividend while prioritising women across all sector in 4th Industrial Revolution. This will seek to understand challenges and opportunities for the Youth, as well as how to optimise on them.

The media are invited as follows: Date: 26 June 2018 Time: 09:00 (media to arrive at 08:30) Venue: CSIR Campus, Bunga Auditorium

Enquiries: Mr Ndivhuwo Mabaya, 083 645 7838

