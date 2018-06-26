Deputy Minister of communications, Ms Pinky Kekana to address the Inaugural Facebook (Non-governmental organization) NGO day to be held in Johannesburg

On Tuesday 26 June 2018, the Deputy Minister of Communications Ms Pinky Kekana will address the inaugural Facebook NGO DAY.

Facebook NGO Day looks at best practices and useful tips that enable Not for Profit Organizations to maximize the benefits of social media platforms such as Facebook to reach an audience and engage them in societal causes. The day will also create an opportunity to hear inspirational examples of successful campaigns implemented by not for profit organizations.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: 26 June 2018

Time: 09:00am

Venue: Radisson Blu, Sandton, Johannesburg, Corner Rivonia Road & Daisy Street

Media enquiries: Chrispin Phiri, Media Liaison Officer, on +27 (0) 66 304 6609

