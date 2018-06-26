Joint Constitutional Review Committee pleased with first day of hearings on land

A delegation of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee today commenced with first public hearings in Springbok in the Northern Cape into the possible review of section 25 of the Constitution to make expropriation of land without compensation possible.

Hundreds of members of the public attended the hearings to either voice support for or opposition to the amendment of the Constitution. The committee was instructed by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to ascertain whether a review of section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses is necessary, to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation, and propose the necessary constitutional amendments where necessary.

The Chairperson of the delegation and Co-Chairperson of the Committee, Mr Lewis Nzimande, said he is pleased with the progress of day one of the hearings and the turnout by the public. He reminded the public that the committee will not accept written submissions during the public hearings as the public had sufficient time to make such submissions to the committee.

“We have heard the fears and concerns of those members of the public that are against an amendment of section 25 as they feel there existing legislation to deal with land reform. We also heard those fierce supporters of an amendment to the Constitution to make expropriation without compensation possible, especially to those who have suffered economically because of historic past.

“The committee will take all oral submissions made into account when it deliberates on the matter. We want to thank all South Africans that came out to make submissions. It shows they want to be part of the positive development of our country and people.”

The hearings for this delegation in the Northern Cape will continue on Thursday in Upington.

