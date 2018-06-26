Media Entrepreneur Peace Hyde opens the Aim Higher Africa (AHA) Skills Acquisition Centre in Lagos

Named as a powerful woman on the continent by CNN, Media Entrepreneur and Head of Digital Media and Partnership for Forbes Africa, Peace Hyde, has opened another branch of her innovative entrepreneurship development and skills acquisition non-profit, Aim Higher Africa (http://AimHigherAfrica.com/) in Lagos.

Located in the Silicon Valley of Nigeria, Yaba, The AHA skills acquisition center is designed to train unemployed youth and grassroot entrepreneurs as well as startups through its innovative Mind-set Reorientation and Design Thinking Curriculum (MRDT) to build scalable and sustainable businesses that will create value for their communities and also provide opportunities for the thousands of unemployed youth in Lagos.

“Aim Higher Africa MRDT Curriculum responds to the problem of unemployment through youth entrepreneurship, which offers innovative solutions for economic growth among young people. To address these critical issues, we are working with international organizations, the private sector and development organizations to increase and improve young people’s access to financial services, financial literacy and entrepreneurship and employment skills training,” says Hyde.

This year, the organization was profiled on CNN for its impact and building over 600 businesses in West Africa leading to some 3000 jobs for youth. Hyde who also has a background as a senior management executive from a leading UK education institution where she also taught as a Science teacher for 7 years, created the MRDT curriculum along with innovation and entrepreneurship professor, Dr. Gordon Adomdza, PHD. holder from the University of Waterloo and a lecturer at Harvard University.

“Our new center has a vision of helping entrepreneurial youth, build their business skills, their links to markets and access support such as from financial services and through mentoring. The world is bursting with opportunity; every day, new inventions answer questions we had never thought to ask.”

